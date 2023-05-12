Former Michigan gymnastics coach arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A former Michigan gymnastics coach was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested in Punta Gorda, Florida, on May 10, and the charges involve five separate victims, who were all minors at the time of the offenses.

The alleged incidents took place at three different locations in Kent County.

Some victims were allegedly sexually assaulted while attending Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, located on Coit Avenue near Plainfield, during 2006-2008.

Guay was employed at the gymnastics center as a coach.

Guay was a resident of Kent County until 2010 and moved around the country.

He is currently a Florida resident and will be awaiting extradition to the Kent County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. However, police believe there could be additional victims in the case due to Guay’s position during the time of the multiple cases.

