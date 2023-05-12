City of St. Johns to pick up unwanted items in spring cleanup event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of St. Johns is hosting a spring cleanup Saturday.

People who live in the city can put unwanted items out on the curb by 6 a.m. and trucks will pick them up. Items placed after 6 a.m. will not be picked up.

There are restrictions on the service, as the city is asking residents to not put out specific items.

Residents can leave the following items on the curb for pickup: Items to not out: Appliances (appliances containing ANY food will not be picked up. Doors must be removed from refrigerator or freezer unit).

Electronics (T.V.’s, computer & stereo equipment)

Lawnmowers (must be drained of fuel & oil)

Hub caps

Copper or brass tubing & wiring

Large toys

Bicycles

Furniture (indoor & outdoor) & mattresses

Scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Odd pieces of lumber under 4 ft. long (must be bundled)

Carpeting (bundles less than 6 ft. long) Household trash or recyclables (cans, bottles, etc.)

Liquids or hazardous waste

Tires

Automobile components

Yard waste including stumps

Batteries (can be recycled)

Books, magazines & newspapers (can be recycled)

Construction or demolition materials from major household repairs.

Dirt or sand piles

Latex paint (can be dried out & placed in weekly trash pick-up)

Any refuse that contains contaminated items may be only partially picked up or left behind by the contractor. Any non-resident of St. Johns caught leaving items on a curb will be fined up to $500.

More information can be found on the City of St. Johns Facebook page.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.