Children Trust Michigan launches fundraiser to help families access clean diapers

Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Children Trust Michigan, one in three families struggle to provide clean diapers for their babies.

This year, the organization is focusing on giving families easier access to clean diapers by reducing financial and emotional stress on parents. The fundraiser, Mission Moment, takes donations that help families get diapers.

The organization said 29% of families in Michigan with children 3 or younger earn less than the federal poverty level. It costs $80 per month to buy diapers for one child, yet diapers are not covered in any assistance programs.

You can help by donating here.

