CATA route 1 late night service returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA)’s route 1′s late night service returns.

The service began on May 11 and will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until 3:35 a.m.

For more information on the late night route, visit CATA’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.