CATA route 1 late night service returns

(Sara Schulz)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA)’s route 1′s late night service returns.

The service began on May 11 and will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until 3:35 a.m.

For more information on the late night route, visit CATA’s website.

