Carry The Load makes stop in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since 2011, Carry the load has made it their mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The nonprofit provides support to military and first responders as well as their families.

They started early on Friday, with preparations for a long day of remembrance.

“They have to wake up every morning and it hurts,” said Midwest Relay Manager Colton Morrow. “The least we can do is a little walking.”

Minutes before the sun comes up, they’re beginning their trek; the start of an 85-mile journey.

It’s all for their fallen loved ones.

“It’s important not to forget them. After time people forget. We want to make sure we never forget,” said Miguel Sarmiento, a relay member.”

“These people who have paid the ultimate sacrifice need to be remembered and honored, not just during Memorial May but every day of the year,” said Morrow.

The Midwest group is on day seven of 24, starting in Minneapolis.

All five regional relay teams walking a combined 22,000 miles to honor veterans and first responders who’ve died in the line of duty.

That’s who they’re carrying.

“I carry my partner on the ambulance who’s no longer with us,” said Morrow. “He was my dad’s partner on the ambulance before me and then we were partners together.”

“I have my cousin’s son who was killed in 2006 in a small-arms fire in [Operation] Iraqi Freedom. And I have my former partner former classmate former friend a great guy. He’d been on one day short over 18th anniversary when he was killed in the line of duty,” said Sarmiento.

Sarmiento is in his first trek, saving his legs for the cycling portion; he’ll ride sixty miles.

His group will meet with four others on Sunday, May 28th, in Dallas, with Gold Star Families and others carrying their load: the remembrance of those loved and lost.

“It’s a feeling that you’ll never get anywhere else when you walk into Dallas,” said Morrow. “It’s a spectacle and a half as we say. It just hits you right in the heart.”

By the end of the day, the group will have walked to the Lansing Fire Department on Marshall St., the Hobby Lobby on Grand River Ave. in East Lansing, and ridden from Mid-Michigan to Ypsilanti.

Saturday, they’ll go through the Detroit area before heading to Ohio and further south.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.