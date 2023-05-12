Battle Creek man wanted on sexual assault charge, victim may be with him

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is asking the public for help finding a Battle Creek man wanted on a sexual assault charge.

Cody McDade, 25, is wanted for Felony Sexual Assault in the Third Degree.

Police said there is a strong indication the victim, 14-year-old Rylee Plum, ran away with McDade on May 10.

McDade is described as:

A white male

5′10″

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Plum was reported as a runaway from MSP in Wayland and is described to as:

5′10″

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police believe they traveled two hours north of Grand Rapids in a 2013 Gold Town & Country Chrysler minivan with some body damage and a Michigan license plate number: DCH1266.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP in Wayland at 269-792-2213 or call 911 to report.

