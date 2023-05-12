Armed man breaks into hotel room, assaults guests before stand-off

Police say the suspect and the victims from the hotel room are known to each other.
Police responded to a Lansing gas station after a man broke into a nearby hotel room, assaulted the people inside, then ran to the gas station and barricaded himself in the bathroom.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man broke into a hotel room, assaulted people inside, and then barricaded himself in a gas station bathroom, leading to a stand-off with police.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a hotel in Delta Township around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The call stated an armed man had broken into a hotel room and assaulted the occupants.

The man ran to a nearby gas station and barricaded himself inside the bathroom. Deputies were able to safely evacuate the store while keeping the man inside the bathroom. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Michigan State Police, Lansing Township Police, and negotiators arrived on the scene to help. After “several hours” of negotiations, the man left the bathroom peacefully before being taken into custody and lodged at the Eaton County jail.

Police say the suspect and the victims from the hotel room are known to each other. The victims were not injured in the assault.

The suspect’s name will not be released until he has been arraigned at a later date.

