WILX Media Hires New General Sales Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX Media has hired Rick Sarata to lead the sales department as General Sales Manager. He will join the station starting Monday, May 22.

Sarata has spent his career in sales and leadership for both television and radio, and brings a wealth of experience including a deep knowledge of the Lansing/Jackson market. He served five years as Vice President & Market Manager for Cumulus Media in Lansing, and five years as Market President & Chief Revenue Officer for the Townsquare radio group in Grand Rapids, Michigan. And among other TV stops, he was General Sales Manager for more than four years at WXMI-Fox 17 in Grand Rapids.

“Rick is a charismatic leader with a history of developing successful client-focused partnerships and leading high-achieving sales teams,” said WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark. This move completes a full circle in his career, as Sarata spent his early years in TV sales as an Account Executive at WILX. “We are excited to welcome Rick back,” said Petersmark, “And I suspect many of our local advertisers will be too.”

A long-time member of the Lansing community, Sarata and his family live in Holt, Michigan.

Sarata succeeds current WILX General Sales Manager Patrick Schooley, who has been with the station nearly 22 years. He started in 2002 as an Account Executive and transitioned to National Sales Manager for many years before becoming GSM in 2021. He was recently recruited by WILX’s parent company Gray Television to get back into national sales and has accepted the position of National Sales Manager for two Gray stations: KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota and WSAW in Wausau, Wisconsin. His last day at WILX will be May 19, and he will continue to live in Holt, Michigan in his new remote role.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.