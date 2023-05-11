What the Tech: Gadgets for moms, dads and grads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether the person on your list is retired, working, or out trying to find the first job out of college, tech gadgets can make their lives easier.

Nearly everyone takes their job on the road these days. Remote workers may require more storage for their laptops. Kingston secure hard drives provides the storage they need, with an added measure of security.

The solid-state portable hard drives are encrypted and, get this, require a password to access what’s stored on them. If you leave behind any normal hard drive, anyone can see what’s on there by plugging it into a computer. The Kingston IronKey Vault is aptly named because no one can use it, without a passcode. This one has 960 gigabytes of storage and multi-password access for admin and user. No matter how important your documents and files are, no one can access them without a password. And the keypad shuffles the numbers to prevent someone from looking over your shoulder and remembering the numbers you punched in.

No one likes business cards and there’s no need for them in 2023. Digital business cards like the POPL are easier and more impressive.

You set up your information, anything that you’d normally put on a business card, plus links to a LinkedIn account, social media, and a website.

When you want to share your information, they just tap their phone to add you to their contacts. POPL adds the convenience of cards, phone card stickers, and even an Apple Watch band.

Popl digital business cards are an easy way to share all of the information you want to share and leave a good impression.

These tech gadgets make it easy to share your information and protect the information you don’t want to share.

