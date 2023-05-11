US-127 SB on-ramp from Barnes Road closing for construction

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The US-127 southbound on-ramp from Barnes Road will be closed for construction.

Beginning on May 15, crews will be improving the on-ramp. Detours will be posted for drivers.

The construction is expected to end on Friday, May 26.

This construction is part of the multi-year US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $62 million to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement, repair ten structures, improve drainage, and install guardrail and barrier wall on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham County line and M-36 in Ingham County.

