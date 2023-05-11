US-127 SB on-ramp from Barnes Road closing for construction

(MGN Online)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The US-127 southbound on-ramp from Barnes Road will be closed for construction.

Beginning on May 15, crews will be improving the on-ramp. Detours will be posted for drivers.

The construction is expected to end on Friday, May 26.

This construction is part of the multi-year US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $62 million to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement, repair ten structures, improve drainage, and install guardrail and barrier wall on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham County line and M-36 in Ingham County.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project
A "serious traffic crash" closed the Belding, Deitz roads in Otisco Township on May 10, 2023.
Belding, Dietz roads reopens after ‘serious crash’ prompts closure

Latest News

Grand Rapids Public Schools ban backpacks after confiscating 4th gun
Warmest Day Of The Week
Lansing Community College graduates first all-female class of paramedics
Meridian Township partners with advocacy groups for Health & Safety Expo