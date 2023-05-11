A taste of summer with a hint of Studio 10

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fantastic Thursday is on deck around Mid-Michigan and it will be feeling like summer for the afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says plenty of sunshine is also forecast and our UV index is in the very high category so make sure you are wearing sunscreen if you are going to be outside today. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a peek at Studio 10′s show at 3:00 p.m.

