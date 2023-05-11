Staudt’s Rising Stars: Riley Hunter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Riley Hunter.

Riley is a 4th grader that plays multiple sports, including tackle football and travel softball.

This year, she took to the liking of wrestling and is advancing into both open states and all-girl states.

