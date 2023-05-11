Staudt’s Rising Stars: Riley Hunter

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Riley Hunter.

Riley is a 4th grader that plays multiple sports, including tackle football and travel softball.

This year, she took to the liking of wrestling and is advancing into both open states and all-girl states.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

