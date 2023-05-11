Statewide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign begins May 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) announced they will run a “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign starting May 15.

The campaign’s goal, which will run from May 15 to June 4, is to remind everyone of the importance of buckling up when driving.

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police will be conducting seat belt enforcement across the state during the three-week period, including Memorial Day weekend.

According to University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, 254 people who were killed in traffic crashes in 2021 were not wearing a seat belt in Michigan. That is an increase of 11.4% over 2020 when there were 228 fatalities.

“Wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives—and buckling up should be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Katie Bower, OHSP director. “It’s not just the safe thing to do—it’s the law.”

During the 2021 Memorial Day weekend, 14 fatal crashes on Michigan roadways resulted in 14 fatalities.

From 2019 to 2022, Michigan’s seat belt usage rate fell from 94.4% to 92.9%.

There are nearly 30 Michigan counties that fall below the state usage rate.

The national seat belt usage rate in 2021 was 90.4%.

“As the busy summer travel season gets underway, we want to remind drivers and passengers to stay safe and wear a seat belt, every trip, every time,” said Bower.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020, 67% of the 23,824 passenger-vehicle occupants killed were men.

Men use seat belts at a lower rate than women—55% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 43% of women killed in crashes.

In addition, young adults are at a higher risk of being killed because of riding unrestrained. 60% of young adults aged 18 to 34 deaths in 2020 while riding in passenger vehicles were not buckled up—one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

NHTSA estimated that buckling up in the front seat can reduce the risk of severe injury or death in a crash by 45%.

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. The fine and associated costs for not wearing a seat belt are $65. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4′ 9″ tall. Children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.

