‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project
A "serious traffic crash" closed the Belding, Deitz roads in Otisco Township on May 10, 2023.
Belding, Dietz roads reopens after ‘serious crash’ prompts closure

Latest News

St. Johns’ Konnor Near “can’t wait” to play at Oklahoma
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
U.S. Rep. George Santos is surrounded by media as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central...
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
Families coming to Lansing for Youth Day
A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023, at...
Man who choked NYC subway rider to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say