One person injured in Otisco Township crash

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is recovering after a major crash on Belding Road in Ionia County.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said observers saw a car drive into the back of a semi-truck hauling a large box trailer on Belding Road near Otisco Township. The driver of the car is a 43-year-old woman from Ada who was taken to the hospital and is now recovering from home. Meanwhile, the truck driver from Holland was not injured in the crash.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at about 2 p.m. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the area was kept clear while teams investigate. The intersection of Belding and Dietz roads was eventually reopened.

Officials said alcohol and speeding were not factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

