New disc golf course opens at Lake Lansing Park

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - People can enjoy a brand new disc golf course that officially opened at Lake Lansing Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to welcome the new addition to the park called “Tadpole Beach”. The course has 18 holes and is designed to promote physical health. It was part of the project with the Ingham County Parks and Recreation and The Count Board of Commissioners.

Andrew Kriek is a disc golf player and he said the course is a great way to bring people together.

“It’s just a great time to get outside, enjoy the environment, you know, and, uh, the camaraderie of your friends or if you go by yourself, it can be therapeutic, it can be quiet, help you come back to center, and, uh, just be a great way to enjoy nature,” said Kriek.

The course will be open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.