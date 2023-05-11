New disc golf course opens at Lake Lansing Park

(Kaylie Crowe)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - People can enjoy a brand new disc golf course that officially opened at Lake Lansing Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to welcome the new addition to the park called “Tadpole Beach”. The course has 18 holes and is designed to promote physical health. It was part of the project with the Ingham County Parks and Recreation and The Count Board of Commissioners.

Andrew Kriek is a disc golf player and he said the course is a great way to bring people together.

“It’s just a great time to get outside, enjoy the environment, you know, and, uh, the camaraderie of your friends or if you go by yourself, it can be therapeutic, it can be quiet, help you come back to center, and, uh, just be a great way to enjoy nature,” said Kriek.

The course will be open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project
A "serious traffic crash" closed the Belding, Deitz roads in Otisco Township on May 10, 2023.
Belding, Dietz roads reopens after ‘serious crash’ prompts closure

Latest News

St. Johns’ Konnor Near “can’t wait” to play at Oklahoma
Families coming to Lansing for Youth Day
Foster parents needed in Mid-Michigan
Thousands of kids are looking for a place to call home. In Michigan, 10,000 children are in the...
Foster parents needed in Mid-Michigan
Lifeways holds annual appreciation event in Jackson
Lifeways holds annual appreciation event in Jackson