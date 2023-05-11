MSU engineering students showcase research projects with industry leaders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Graduate engineering students at Michigan State University (MSU) had the opportunity Thursday to showcase several impressive research projects to the community. Their work encompasses a wide range of areas, including road safety enhancements, electric vehicle development, and advancements in brain cancer detection.

MSU’s Katy Colbry emphasized the significance of the day, not just for the students but also for the companies recruiting them.

“Over 80% of our graduates enter the industry directly. They are actively working on solutions to major challenges – how to make us healthier, how to make our roads and sidewalks safer,” Colbry said. “When they are going into industry, they’re bringing all the latest knowledge, the stuff that hasn’t reached the shelves of the store yet because it’s in their head.”

Companies such as Ford, General Motors, and Corewell Health were among those present at the event, eager to examine the students’ projects and explore potential collaborations.

