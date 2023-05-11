Michigan State announces new VP for civil rights and Title IX education

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) announced that Laura Rugless has been appointed as the university’s vice president for civil rights and Title IX education

MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., announced the new vice president on Thursday. She said that Rugless will be responsible for leading the institution’s civil rights and Title IX compliance, serving as the university’s Title IX coordinator.

“This role is a key leadership position in our collective focus to create a safer, more welcoming and respectful university community for current and future Spartans,” said Woodruff. “Laura has spent her career advancing equity, civil rights and sexual violence prevention efforts, and her decades of experience in these areas will further our strategic goals. I am excited to welcome her to our team and look forward to her successfully guiding our strategies and bringing a fresh review and perspective to our efforts in preventing and responding to discrimination and sexual violence and misconduct.”

Rugless is an army veteran and has spent 15 years in higher education and state and federal compliance work with recent work as the associate vice president for the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX, and formerly as the university Title IX coordinator at Cornell University.

Rugless’s appointment is subject to board approval at its June 16 meeting in Grand Rapids.

Her time at MSU is effective as of July 1.

To learn more you can visit MSU’s civil rights website.

