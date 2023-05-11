Michigan lawmakers calling for safer assignment limits on nurses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State legislatures and nurses at the Capitol Thursday morning called for more safe limits on nurses’ assignments during National Nurses Week.

The proposed plan would set safe limits on the number of patients nurses can be assigned, curb excessive mandatory nurse overtime, and require hospitals to disclose their nurse-to-patient ratios. Some lawmakers like Representative Stephanie Young from Michigan’s 16th district said the legislation will help draw nurses back to the profession.

“This will keep nurses at the bedside and even bring back RN’s who have previously chosen to leave because of unsafe working conditions. This isn’t rocket science folks,” said Young. “We just need to listen to the nurses who are telling us what they’re experiencing at the bedside and how we can help.”

A University of Michigan survey found that nearly 40% of Michigan nurses said they plan to leave their job within the next year.

