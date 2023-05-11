Meridian Township partners with advocacy groups for Health & Safety Expo

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People in Meridian Township and Ingham County were given the opportunity to learn more about mental health and safety resources available Wednesday.

It was the first Meridian Cares About You: Health & Safety Expo. The free event was hosted by the Meridian Township Board, Okemos Public Schools and Haslett Public Schools. People could speak directly to various health and safety resources available in the area.

“The catalyst for this expo were a number of things that happened in our community,” said trustee Marna Wilson. “That involved swatting at the high school, a suicide at one of the elementaries, a fatal fire in which 36 families were left homeless.”

Local police and fire departments were in attendance, as well as a plethora of advocacy groups from the Greater Lansing Area.

