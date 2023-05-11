Meridian Township partners with advocacy groups for Health & Safety Expo

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People in Meridian Township and Ingham County were given the opportunity to learn more about mental health and safety resources available Wednesday.

It was the first Meridian Cares About You: Health & Safety Expo. The free event was hosted by the Meridian Township Board, Okemos Public Schools and Haslett Public Schools. People could speak directly to various health and safety resources available in the area.

“The catalyst for this expo were a number of things that happened in our community,” said trustee Marna Wilson. “That involved swatting at the high school, a suicide at one of the elementaries, a fatal fire in which 36 families were left homeless.”

Local police and fire departments were in attendance, as well as a plethora of advocacy groups from the Greater Lansing Area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Claire Elizabeth Powers
Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning to stand trial
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Man charged with OWI in crash that killed Michigan road worker

Latest News

Charter school students advocate for increased funding in Lansing
Charter school students advocate for increased funding in Lansing
Charter school students advocate for increased funding in Lansing
Jackson College to host de-escalation, crisis intervention training class
Jackson College to host de-escalation, crisis intervention training class