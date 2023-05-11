Lifeways holds annual appreciation event in Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A celebration was held Thursday for the Lifeways Organization.

It’s an annual event to show appreciation for the hard work of the staff, in conjunction with people in the community. Lifeways provides support for people in mental health crises and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Chief Executive Office Maribeth Leonard said even though the COVID emergency may be over, the impact is not.

“I think during the last three years of a pandemic, it has impacted everyone,” Leonard said. “There is no one immune to the isolation, the social isolation, the kids not in school for extended periods of time and those natural supports to help us cope were not there for us. We are seeing the need for mental health more now than we have ever seen.”

More information on Lifeways, which provides mental health support to Jackson and Hillsdale counties, can be found on its official website.

