Lansing, Ingham Intermediate hiring school bus drivers, attendants, service technicians

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A transportation company is hosting a hiring event in Lansing on Friday for school bus drivers, attendants and monitor and service technician positions.

Dean Transportation is hiring for routes supporting Lansing School District and Ingham Intermediate School District.

At the hiring event Dean Transportation will provide information regarding comprehensive benefits, paid training and scheduling.

For Lansing-area positions, Dean is offering starting wages up to $22 per hour for school bus drivers, $16.50 per hour for school bus attendants, $15.50 per hour for school bus monitors and competitive wages for service technicians based on certifications.

The event is free and open to all interested individuals with or without prior experience on Friday, May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dean Training Center, 4600 Aurelius Road, Lansing, MI 48910.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.

Please contact Dean’s Human Resources team at (517) 319-8300 or visit deanjobs.com .

