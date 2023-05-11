Lansing Community College graduates first all-female class of paramedics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - History was made Wednesday night as an all-female class of paramedics graduated from Lansing Community College.

They graduated from the rigorous program that ranks No. 2 in the state.

As the first person you see when calling 911 for an ambulance, paramedics play a critical role in emergency medical situations. It is predicted that over the next 10 years, there will be a 7% growth in the field of paramedics. With almost 70% of the field dominated by men, the graduating class from Lansing Community College shows that the future of paramedicine may be female.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of an all-female class,” said graduate Erin O’Hare. “It’s very empowering.”

Graduates said the all-female class creates an opportunity for younger generations to see more women in paramedicine.

“Not everyone gets to experience that and every child, every female child should be able to go do that since it is an all-male-dominated field, at this point. So, it’s great for everyone to be able to do it,” said Bianca McIntosh. “It’s great for everyone to be able to do it. If you look in the books, it’s all male showing all of these pictures like showing people how to do things. It’s great that you can now have females doing it.”

One of the instructors said it was an amazing feeling sending the all-female class into the workforce. She said anyone who called them for help would be in safe care.

“Females make great paramedics, we are compassionate, we are smart. There is no reason why a female can’t go into this profession,” Angela Kohls said. “The whole goal of EMS and Paramedicine is to bring the hospital into the field and we are furthering that by educating our students to the highest level possible, which is why they come to our program, which is an accredited program through the State of Michigan.”

The graduation also marked the first part-time paramedic class for Lansing Community College, with 100% retention throughout the program.

