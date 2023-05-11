Lansing business gives back to the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moneyball Sportwear is a minority-owned business in Lansing that has been around since 2002. Owner, Desmond Ferguson started the business when he was in the league playing as a professional basketball player. Over the years, the business has grown and Ferguson is now helping others succeed.

“Being a small but growing business we know how it is when you’re first starting off and may not have a retail location or trouble just to get customers to learn about your products,” said Desmond Ferguson.

Ferguson is opening up a new shop in Lansing, the new headquarters of Moneyball Sportwear. Inside there will be space for pop-up shops for entrepreneurs to show off their brands.

“I’m a firm believer that when you have any type of success you should give back from what you come from,” said Desmond Ferguson.

Moneyball Sportwear also provides uniforms to local schools in Lansing. His wife Celia said it’s still surreal seeing kids wear the Moneyball name.

“It’s a different feeling because usually you go somewhere you see the big names, and then you see your logo and its completely different,” said Celia Ferguson.

Celia said running the business is hard work, but worth it in the end.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs and peaks and valleys over the years but we just keep at it,” said Desmond Ferguson.

Moneyball Sportwear is continuing to grow their business and give back to the community.

The grand opening of the new Moneyball Sportwear Headquarters will take place on Wednesday, May 15.

