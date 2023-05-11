Lions to open 2023 NFL season at the Chiefs on WILX

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions will open up the 2023 NFL season against the reigning Super Bowl champions on WILX in September. The Lions will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City on NBC’s Thursday Night Football on September 7th. The Chiefs will be raising their Superbowl LVII championship banner that night as well.

The Lions and Chiefs will kick off at 8:20 p.m. and it marks the first primetime game for Detroit in a couple of years after being shut out of the primetime slot in the 2022-23 season.

Detroit has momentum heading into this upcoming season after winning 8 of their last 10 games last year including a statement win in Green Bay that kept their rival Packers out of the playoffs.

The rest of the NFL schedule will come out Thursday night in a primetime release.

