Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The former dispatch supervisor for the Michigan State Police charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct has been found guilty of all charges against him after a 4-day jury trial that concluded Thursday.

According to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, Brian McEachern appeared in Marquette County Circuit Court for a jury trial beginning Monday pertaining to three criminal sexual conduct charges against him. Prosecutor Jenna Nelson handled the case.

Prosecutor Matt Wiese said the jury found McEachern guilty Thursday on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), which carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison for each charge; third-degree CSC (force or coercion), which carries a minimum sentence of 15 years; and fourth-degree CSC (force or coercion), which is a 2-year high-court misdemeanor.

The charges against McEachern were the result of a criminal investigation by detectives assigned to the MSP, related to off-duty activity. The criminal investigation began following a complaint received on Dec. 20, 2020, and McEachern was was suspended from work on Jan. 6, 2021.

McEachern is scheduled for sentencing in Marquette County Circuit Court on June 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Last published March 18, 2021 4:08 PM

A dispatch supervisor for the Michigan State Police has been arrested and arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Negaunee Post, 52-year-old Brian McEachern, who was assigned to the Negaunee Regional Communications Center, was arraigned in Marquette County’s 96th District Court on charges of criminal sexual conduct (CSC) first degree (victim under 13) and CSC-fourth degree (force or coercion) on March 18.

MSP says the charges are the result of a criminal investigation, by detectives assigned to the MSP, related to off-duty activity. The criminal investigation began following a complaint received on Dec. 20, 2020, and McEachern was was suspended from work on Jan. 6, 2021. He will remain on suspension pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings, MSP says.

In the event there are other victims looking to come forward with information, they are asked to contact D/Sgt. Chris Bracket at 906-774-2122.

McEachern has been employed by the MSP since Dec. 6, 1992. During his time working with the MSP, it was noted in 2016 that he also lead a youth development program.

McEachern was even honored as the MSP’s Civilian of the Year in 2016, where he was noted as “a true leader and an asset to both our department and his community” by former MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue.

“The MSP has a long-standing tradition of demanding the highest possible standards of professional conduct from its enforcement and civilian members,” the MSP said in a release. “Regardless of whether a criminal charge results in a conviction, employees can still be subject to administrative penalties resulting from violations of department policy.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.