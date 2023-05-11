Jackson Armory modernizes women’s facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National Guard armories across the state of Michigan are updating their amenities for women soldiers, including the Jackson Armory.

Background: Jackson National Guard Armory to receive over $1M for modernization

It’s been 60 years since a woman joined the Army National Guard for the first time. Today, almost 1,500 women serve in Michigan alone, and more join every year, increasing the need for adequate bath, shower and lactation spaces.

“We looked holistically at the entire state, and we realized that we’re woefully short on those types of facilities,” said Michigan Army National Guard Master Planner Del Avery.

With more than $2 million in combined state and federal funding, the armory will transform its women’s locker room and bathroom to better meet the needs of women soldiers. Avery’s renovation plans outline additional toilets and sinks in the restroom, private shower stalls, and lactation rooms for on-duty mothers.

Although these changes are being made to ensure the privacy and safety of women soldiers, they’re another step toward equality between the men and women of the Army National Guard.

“It just allows women to feel more comfortable working here, and wanting to join the guard, and do their duty,” said Maj. Catherine Hodges. “And they would have the facilities to do that now.”

Hodges has only been with the Jackson Armory for just over two months, so she hasn’t been subject to its women’s facilities for too long. But she knows what it’s like to be a woman solider, serving in what used to be a predominantly male career.

Hodges said men and women share the duties of a soldier equally, and it’s time their private spaces reflect that equality.

“As time has modernized, there are resources and facilities that women need to still be successful as working mothers, and women,” she said.

Armories in other Michigan cities, including Detroit, Port Huron and Sault Ste. Marie, also received funding to update their women’s facilities. Jackson Armory’s project plans have already been drawn up, and the search for a contractor begins in the next few weeks.

