App recommended by Ingham County officials for hikers and campers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from Ingham County Central Dispatch are referring people to an app that can help save time when it comes to describing locations.

The app they recommended is what3words which is an app that divides the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and gives each square a unique combination of three words. This allows users to communicate their location to people with just those three words instead of long-winded descriptions.

This means that every building entrance, picnic bench, and a spot in a park has its own unique address in just three words.

Officials recommend the app for people who are going on more outdoor adventures as the temperature warms up and people travel to unfamiliar destinations.

