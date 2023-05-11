Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes train for state games at Lansing Sexton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes took to the fields at Sexton High School Thursday to prepare for the state games later this month in Mount Pleasant.

More than 700 athletes from Ingham and Eaton counties participated in the event, including 99 bocce teams and 500 athletes in track and field games.

Wednesday morning, News 10 received an urgent plea for help after two major groups of volunteers backed out. Our social media team put out the word, and the community rallied.

An organizer said she was getting messages until 11 p.m. at night from people asking how they can lend a hand.

“We also had amazing support from the Greater Lansing community. Thank you for getting it out there and helping us out, so we had 120 volunteers that just did an absolutely amazing job and made this work like a well-oiled machine,” said Anne Goudie, regional manager of Capital Area Special Olympics.

Dean Transportation provided transportation for the athletes to the competition at Lansing Sexton.

Hundreds of people contributed to making the event possible, and the Special Olympics team is always in need of more volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can contact the Area 8 Special Olympics Michigan office.

