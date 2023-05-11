Bus driver hiring event scheduled for Lansing Schools and ICISD

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is no secret that school districts across Michigan and the United States had a hard time finding bus drivers.

On Friday, Dean Transportation will host a hiring event to try and get more local bus drivers in the fold. The event will allow people to learn about available positions for routes within the Lansing School District and the Ingham County Intermediate School District.

The open positions include school bus drivers and attendants as well as service technicians.

The event is free and will be at the Dean Training Center on Friday in Lansing from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

