Grand Rapids Public Schools ban backpacks after confiscating 4th gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) said students are no longer allowed to bring backpacks to school after a fourth gun was taken from a student during the 2022-23 school year.

The decision was made on Wednesday, May 10, when a loaded handgun was found in a third-grade student’s backpack.

GRPS said the latest confiscations involved elementary school students.

Three out of the four times, the firearms were found in backpacks.

“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly and we know this poses a significant inconvenience for our families. I am more than frustrated that a decision like this is necessary, but we must put safety first and that’s what this decision is about,” Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. said. “This is just one step in an ongoing conversation about how we can best protect our children in our rapidly-changing world.”

The new rule will remain in effect until further notice, according to the school district, and rules will be modified as appropriate as they work to enhance security protocols.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.