Foster parents needed in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of kids are looking for a place to call home.

In Michigan, 10,000 children are in the foster care system. On top of that, about 300 children in Michigan are ready for adoption. St. Vincent Catholic Charities facilitates fostering and adoption for Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties. They said there’s an urgent need for more foster care families after applications and recruitment severely slowed once the pandemic began.

Through St. Vincent Catholic Charities, three years ago, the Moss family met the first child they would take in.

“Yeah, at this very spot. Played basketball here with him and he still talks about how he beat me one on one, even though I kind of let him win (laughter), you know I didn’t wanna crush him the first day I met him,” said Jeffrey Moss.

After two of their biological sons moved out, Jeffrey and Wendy Moss decided it was time to put their empty bedrooms to good use.

“Just right from the get-go it just really felt like he was part of our family,” said Jeffrey Moss.

They ended up adopting Adam, as well as DJ.

They’ve fostered six Mid-Michigan children at this point, and plan to keep going.

“I think that the older kids need just as much of a chance as the younger ones. They’re goofy, and they’ve got sporting events. They’re so accepting, and appreciative of what they have and what they’re given” said Wendy Moss.

They said St. Vincent Catholic Charities will make your experience easy, with free informational classes and support. If you’re interested, they have an upcoming informational session Saturday, May 12th at 11 a.m. hosted by Mt Hope Church, and another one on May 24th at 4 p.m. hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas. They also host private informational sessions via Zoom to accommodate potential foster and adoptive parents’ schedules.

“You don’t need a certain amount of income, we’re not looking for the rich, we’re not looking for big homes, you can have an apartment, you can be a single parent. We’re just looking for that family that has enough heart, and enough space in their home,” said Chicquita Cargor, with St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

They said you don’t have to be ‘foster parent ready,’ just willing to reach out and they’ll help you get there.

“It is an amazing thing to see, and it brings a lot of fulfillment to a child,” said Cargor.

“It’s like they have a lot of things going wrong in their life. So, to be able to provide something that goes right, even if it’s just temporarily, it’s very rewarding,” said Jeffrey Moss.

Changing lives, for parents and kids. If you’re interested in fostering or adopting, reach out to St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

