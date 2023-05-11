First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is in a battle zone with dry air over the area and showers trying to move our way. This battle has made for a hard forecasting session this morning with some computer models showing a good amount of rain for our area over the next few days and others saying it will be dry. The most logical outcome the next few days will be the dry air winning the battle most of the time.

Today we may start with a few peeks at the sun, but the clouds will thicken over the area by mid-morning. Late afternoon into tonight a few rain showers may be able to hold together and advance into Mid-Michigan. High temperatures today will once again be near 80º and lows tonight drop back to the mid 50s.

Saturday starts under the clouds and possibly an isolated shower or two still holding on in some areas. Breaks develop in the clouds at times Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows near 50º.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy and cooler. Any showers that can hold together and make it to the area should hold off until the evening hours. High temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s.

Another large dome of high pressure should build over the area early next week and deliver more sunshine. High temperatures most days next week will be in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s to near 50º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 12, 2023

Average High: 68º Average Low 46º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 28° 1934

Jackson Record High: 87º 1991

Jackson Record Low: 28º 1934

