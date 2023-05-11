Family seeks Delta Township man with Huntington disease missing since Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Family, friends, and police are searching for a man who has been missing for four days.

63-year-old Richard Johnson went missing around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and no one has seen or heard from him since.

Richard was last seen leaving Plumtree Apartments building 301, according to his kids Justin and Jessica. On Thursday, they gathered a group of friends and family and went out searching for their dad, placing ‘missing person’ flyers around the apartment complex.

“My dad is like pretty much attached to my mom at the hip and like he wouldn’t be away from her from this amount of time. So him not coming home isn’t like a normal thing,” said Justin.

Justin said his dad has Huntington disease. “He’s also diabetic and takes a bunch of medication.”

That’s causing more concern for Richard’s family. His wife, Kim, said Huntington disease sometimes causes Richard to get confused. She said she just want her husband back home.

“I’m thinking the worst right now but hoping for the best.”

Kim said when Richard didn’t return home on Sunday night, she called the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department on Monday morning. “I’ve never had to deal with anything like this, you know. And so, I called them and they came out and made the report. Then I called my kids the next day because I kept thinking he was just going to come home, he was just going to show up. And he didn’t.”

According to the Johnson family, Richard is currently without his wallet, medication, and phone. With no leads, Justin said his family will continue posting flyers hoping somebody has seen something.

“He was intoxicated when he left the apartment that he was at and the people that live there gave the statement to police finally and said that he was intoxicated when he left.”

Anyone who has seen Richard Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.

