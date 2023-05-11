Families coming to Lansing for Youth Day

(WILX)
By Julian Stainback
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families will be gathering for the weekend in Lansing for Youth Day.

The event will be at Hunters Orchard Park on West Old River Trail Road and will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to anyone who wants to go.

If you would like to learn more about the event you can click right here.

