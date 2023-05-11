Endeavor Ministries hosts first community breakfast

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Endeavor House Ministries hosted their first community breakfast on Thursday.

The organization offered houses to help those find freedom from drug and alcohol use. The ministry is a one-year program focussed on bible study, help with finding jobs, and bible study. Mike Keenoy, Endeavor House Ministries Executive Director said it is all about helping any way they can.

“There are so many people in need of what we do that it is never-ending need for us to kind of help supply,” said That’s why we need people and resources is because we will never exhaust the need. Really it just boils down to helping your brother up, and helping the next person to get to where they are trying to be.”

You can find more information if you head over to the Endeavor House Ministries website.

