Downtown Lansing receiving grant to improve, enhance Artery Alley

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Lansing received part of a $200,000 grant to support downtown enhancement and improvement projects.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Downtown Lansing won the 2023 Main Street Vibrancy Grant.

The project on Artery Alley consists of lighting and permanent power accommodations—which is part of a larger project to transform the alley through public art, resurfacing and historic and arts-based walking tours.

Seven other communities received the $200,000 funding:

  • Rogers City
  • Grayling
  • Blissfield
  • Howell
  • Evart
  • Adrian
  • The Historic North End in Detroit

“Thriving, attractive downtowns are crucial to attracting talent, workers, and small businesses so we can grow our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s investments in main streets across Michigan will improve quality of life, drive economic growth, and support good-paying jobs. Let’s keep working together to lower the cost of housing, invest in community spaces, and make our cities and towns better places to live, work, invest, and play.”

