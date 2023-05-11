Community celebrates Child and Families Volunteer Day in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Child and Family Charities hosted Volunteer Day where their staff and volunteers from the community like Jackson National and Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) helped clean and organized the Jackson House before its Grand Opening.

In preparation for the official opening of the Jackson House. Volunteers teamed up to clean up the landscape, assemble beds, organize closet space and ensure that the Jackson House is a safe, welcoming home for children and teens.

The House is part of a comprehensive transportation of the former McLaren Greater Lansing campus into a centrally located campus for child and family charities programs to strengthen and support children, teens, and families.

“Youth homelessness is something that goes under the radar in our community. At any given time there are hundreds of youth that need a safe place, or a safe roof over their head,” said Julie Thomasma, the CEO of Child and Family Charities. “It’s just so important that we’re reaching those youth before they get in any kind of danger or trouble in the community. We’re just kind of that safety net to make sure they have the support that they need.”

The event was held on South Washington Avenue in Lansing.

