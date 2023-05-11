Community celebrates Child and Families Volunteer Day in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Child and Family Charities hosted Volunteer Day where their staff and volunteers from the community like Jackson National and Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) helped clean and organized the Jackson House before its Grand Opening.

In preparation for the official opening of the Jackson House. Volunteers teamed up to clean up the landscape, assemble beds, organize closet space and ensure that the Jackson House is a safe, welcoming home for children and teens.

The House is part of a comprehensive transportation of the former McLaren Greater Lansing campus into a centrally located campus for child and family charities programs to strengthen and support children, teens, and families.

“Youth homelessness is something that goes under the radar in our community. At any given time there are hundreds of youth that need a safe place, or a safe roof over their head,” said Julie Thomasma, the CEO of Child and Family Charities. “It’s just so important that we’re reaching those youth before they get in any kind of danger or trouble in the community. We’re just kind of that safety net to make sure they have the support that they need.”

The event was held on South Washington Avenue in Lansing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project
A "serious traffic crash" closed the Belding, Deitz roads in Otisco Township on May 10, 2023.
Belding, Dietz roads reopens after ‘serious crash’ prompts closure

Latest News

A taste of summer with a hint of Studio 10
A taste of summer with a hint of Studio 10
App recommended by Ingham County officials for hikers and campers
The event was held on South Washington Avenue in Lansing
Community celebrated Child and Families Volunteer Day in Lansing
Downtown Lansing receiving grant to improve, enhance Artery Alley