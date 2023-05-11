Celebrate Mother’s Day with Keans!

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One Mother Daughter Business has is a staple in Mason, Keans!

For over 90 years they have served the Mason community with not only their candy, but with their clothes.

This Mother’s Day they are showing you how to dress your mother in style and telling you all about how their family businesses has been able to sustain for decades.

To find their store hours, visit, https://www.keansstore.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project
A "serious traffic crash" closed the Belding, Deitz roads in Otisco Township on May 10, 2023.
Belding, Dietz roads reopens after ‘serious crash’ prompts closure

Latest News

Momination Winners
Momination Winners Day 4
Birth Brite
Studio 10 Spotlight Birth Brite
Fabiano's Candies
Fabiano’s family is just as sweet as their Mother’s Day treats
wicked
Wharton Center Presents Wicked!