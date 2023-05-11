Celebrate Mother’s Day with Keans!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One Mother Daughter Business has is a staple in Mason, Keans!

For over 90 years they have served the Mason community with not only their candy, but with their clothes.

This Mother’s Day they are showing you how to dress your mother in style and telling you all about how their family businesses has been able to sustain for decades.

To find their store hours, visit, https://www.keansstore.com/

