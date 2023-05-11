2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project
A "serious traffic crash" closed the Belding, Deitz roads in Otisco Township on May 10, 2023.
Belding, Dietz roads reopens after ‘serious crash’ prompts closure

Latest News

File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Lions will face the Chiefs on WILX to open the season. (Courtesy NBC Sports)
Lions to open 2023 NFL season at the Chiefs on WILX
Lansing, Ingham Intermediate hiring school bus drivers, attendants, service technicians
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say