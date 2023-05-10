What the Tech: Personalized Mother’s Day gifts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - These are gifts only YOUR mother will love. Gifts so specialized they’re one in a million, just like your mother.

If mom is the sentimental type, an Heirloom video book may bring tears to her eyes. It’s a physical photo album of videos. All those clips you have on your computer and phone, there’s no better way to share them than in a book. The video begins to play when she opens the

Heirloom video book. The video and sound quality are terrific.

All you need to do is upload your videos and photos to Heirloom and add Music and maybe a little editing.

The Heirloom video book can hold up to 20 minutes of video Bet you never thought of giving Mom vitamins. Nourished makes gummy vitamins that are specialized to mom’s nutritional needs. She’ll answer a few questions about what’s most important to her. Nutrients for hair, skin, energy, and weight management.

Then, here’s the cool part. Nourished will create a stack of gummy vitamins to address those nutrients with a 3D printer. Add her favorite flavor and she’ll and Mom will receive a box of 28 daily vitamins in these gummy stacks.

And forget about store-bought Mother’s Day cards, no matter what you think of Chat GPT, it can create a personalized poem, or song just for your mom. Just tell Chat GPT what to write and then enter some things that mean a lot to your mom. Kids’ names, vacations, her favorite hobbies, whatever.

Chat GPT will then write what you probably can’t. It’s pretty good too and doesn’t cost anything.

