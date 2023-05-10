What the Tech: Personalized Mother’s Day gifts

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - These are gifts only YOUR mother will love. Gifts so specialized they’re one in a million, just like your mother.

If mom is the sentimental type, an Heirloom video book may bring tears to her eyes. It’s a physical photo album of videos. All those clips you have on your computer and phone, there’s no better way to share them than in a book. The video begins to play when she opens the

Heirloom video book. The video and sound quality are terrific.

All you need to do is upload your videos and photos to Heirloom and add Music and maybe a little editing.

The Heirloom video book can hold up to 20 minutes of video Bet you never thought of giving Mom vitamins. Nourished makes gummy vitamins that are specialized to mom’s nutritional needs. She’ll answer a few questions about what’s most important to her. Nutrients for hair, skin, energy, and weight management.

Then, here’s the cool part. Nourished will create a stack of gummy vitamins to address those nutrients with a 3D printer. Add her favorite flavor and she’ll and Mom will receive a box of 28 daily vitamins in these gummy stacks.

And forget about store-bought Mother’s Day cards, no matter what you think of Chat GPT, it can create a personalized poem, or song just for your mom. Just tell Chat GPT what to write and then enter some things that mean a lot to your mom. Kids’ names, vacations, her favorite hobbies, whatever.

Chat GPT will then write what you probably can’t. It’s pretty good too and doesn’t cost anything.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Claire Elizabeth Powers
Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning to stand trial
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Man charged with OWI in crash that killed Michigan road worker

Latest News

Jackson County law enforcement honors those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Jackson County honors fallen officers in memorial service
Jackson County honors fallen officers
St. Johns baby comes home after spending 511 days hospitalized
COVID testing for Sparrow patients requires physician order
Eaton Rapids police seek suspect who placed nails under vehicle tires