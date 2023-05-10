WB I-94 in Washtenaw County closes for overturned semi

Overturned Semi crash I-94
Overturned Semi crash I-94(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-94 at Wagner Road is closed Wednesday due to a crash causing a semi to overturn.

Michigan State Police responded to a crash on May 10 at westbound I-94 at Wagner Road in Ann Arbor for a car vs. semi crash.

Officials said a car cut off a semi-truck hauling steel coils.

The semi and trailer separate—the trailer hits a bridge, overturning the semi.

The drivers were sent to University of Michigan hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said to avoid the area while they work to clear up the roadway.

WB I-94 closes as crash leads to semi overturning
WB I-94 closes as crash leads to semi overturning(Michigan State Police)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Billy Joe Miel
Michigan State Police search for wanted fugitve on state’s west side
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Body of missing Michigan woman found in Huron National Forest

Latest News

Michigan schools, community-based organizations receive over $95,000 in grants
Nice weather continues today and tomorrow
URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
EB lanes at St. Joseph Street, Waverly Road intersection closed for utility work