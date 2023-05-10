WB I-94 in Washtenaw County closes for overturned semi

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-94 at Wagner Road is closed Wednesday due to a crash causing a semi to overturn.

Michigan State Police responded to a crash on May 10 at westbound I-94 at Wagner Road in Ann Arbor for a car vs. semi crash.

Officials said a car cut off a semi-truck hauling steel coils.

The semi and trailer separate—the trailer hits a bridge, overturning the semi.

The drivers were sent to University of Michigan hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said to avoid the area while they work to clear up the roadway.

WB I-94 closes as crash leads to semi overturning (Michigan State Police)

