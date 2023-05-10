URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 700 athletes are coming to Lansing Thursday for a Special Olympics track meet but volunteers are desperately needed, according to an event organizer.

A large group that had committed to working the event dropped out Wednesday, prior to the event happening the next day leaving Special Olympics in a bind.

The event takes place Thursday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sexton High School in Lansing.

If you are interested in helping out as a volunteer for the event please email area08agoudie@somi.org for more details.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.