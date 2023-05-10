URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event

(Special Olympics Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 700 athletes are coming to Lansing Thursday for a Special Olympics track meet but volunteers are desperately needed, according to an event organizer.

A large group that had committed to working the event dropped out Wednesday, prior to the event happening the next day leaving Special Olympics in a bind.

The event takes place Thursday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sexton High School in Lansing.

If you are interested in helping out as a volunteer for the event please email area08agoudie@somi.org for more details.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Billy Joe Miel
Michigan State Police search for wanted fugitve on state’s west side
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Body of missing Michigan woman found in Huron National Forest

Latest News

Michigan schools, community-based organizations receive over $95,000 in grants
Nice weather continues today and tomorrow
EB lanes at St. Joseph Street, Waverly Road intersection closed for utility work
Overturned Semi crash I-94
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County closes for overturned semi