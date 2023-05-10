Suspects from North Carolina arraigned in connection to death of Michigan woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two suspects were arraigned Tuesday in connection to the death of a Michigan woman.

Steven Bails and his wife, Narena Bails, were arraigned for the charges of Homicide-Open Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Open Murder in connection to the death of Kayla Sedoskey.

Sedoskey was found dead in an abandoned Boysville Facility in Frenchtown Township on March 3, 2023.

Steven and Nerena were previously arrested in North Carolina, where Steven had a stand-off with the U.S. Marshals Service before he was arrested.

Their bond was set a $1 million each.

Four other suspects were also arrested in connection with Sedoskey’s death—Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith, Kaylyn Ramsey and Alexander Feko.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the case for possible charges against other suspects.

