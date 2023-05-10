St. Johns baby comes home after spending 511 days hospitalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in every 4,000 babies is born with organs outside their body.

Out of those babies, many are stillborn and it’s a tough fight to survive the first 90 days.

One baby in St. Johns was born with this rare condition and just returned home Tuesday after being in the hospital since she was born roughly almost 18 months ago.

Charleigh Gatewood has been through more than 10 surgeries in their 17 months of life.

“We knew that she was coming out with some defects,” recalled her mom, Katie Gatewood.

Nothing prepared the Gatewoods for what the doctors discovered after she was born.

“She has literally defied every odd out there,” said Gary Gatewood, her father. “She’s gotta be one in a billion at this point.”

Charleigh has four heart defects and other complications from her life-saving surgeries.

After 511 days in the hospital, her parents wanted to find a way to give back and started Snuggles for Charleigh. They were able to donate 1,600 stuffed animals to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“It’s our intention to do it every year,” Katie Gatewood said.

Her parents have been inspired by her resilience and they’re passing forward a lesson they learned from Charleigh.

“She has been on the cusp of leaving us far too many times, only to prove us all wrong, and keep smiling,” Gary Gatewood said.

With more surgeries ahead and an uncertain future, her parents said she never stops smiling. They hope to pass that joy along to others in need.

Snuggles for Charleigh will be a yearly donation drive organized by her family. There is also a GoFundMe to help support the family through the expenses of her condition.

You can help Snuggles for Charleigh donate here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.