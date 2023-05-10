‘Serious crash’ closes intersection of Belding, Dietz roads
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are being urged to avoid the intersection of Belding and Dietz roads due to a “serious traffic crash.”
MDOT confirmed Belding Road is closed between Dietz and Whites Bridge roads.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at about 2 p.m. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the area is being kept clear while teams investigate.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WILX News 10 as we learn more.
Read next:
- Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
- Man charged with OWI in crash that killed Michigan road worker
- URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.