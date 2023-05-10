‘Serious crash’ closes intersection of Belding, Dietz roads

A "serious traffic crash" closed the Belding, Deitz roads in Otisco Township on May 10, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are being urged to avoid the intersection of Belding and Dietz roads due to a “serious traffic crash.”

MDOT confirmed Belding Road is closed between Dietz and Whites Bridge roads.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at about 2 p.m. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the area is being kept clear while teams investigate.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX News 10 as we learn more.

