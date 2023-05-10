Michiganders demand action on cancer-causing PFAS chemicals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents impacted by the cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS are urging state lawmakers to take action to prevent their spread in the environment.

The harmful chemicals have impacted the hunting and fishing industry in Michigan, with contaminated fish unfit for human consumption.

“People cannot eat any fish contaminated by PFAS,” said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. “Exposure to PFA’s chemicals have been linked to a number of health complications like cancer, thyroid conditions, autoimmune diseases and reproductive issues.”

To address this issue, some Democratic lawmakers are pushing for insurance providers to cover blood testing for individuals who may have been exposed to PFAS. They are also calling for companies that pollute rivers with these harmful chemicals to face a fine.

Many companies are phasing out certain kinds of PFAS, but many remain in use.

You can find more information on PFAS sites the state is paying attention to on Michigan’s official PFAS Response website.

