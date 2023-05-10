Michiganders demand action on cancer-causing PFAS chemicals

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents impacted by the cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS are urging state lawmakers to take action to prevent their spread in the environment.

The harmful chemicals have impacted the hunting and fishing industry in Michigan, with contaminated fish unfit for human consumption.

Related: Biologists investigate toxic chemical exposure in fish in Grand, Huron rivers

“People cannot eat any fish contaminated by PFAS,” said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. “Exposure to PFA’s chemicals have been linked to a number of health complications like cancer, thyroid conditions, autoimmune diseases and reproductive issues.”

To address this issue, some Democratic lawmakers are pushing for insurance providers to cover blood testing for individuals who may have been exposed to PFAS. They are also calling for companies that pollute rivers with these harmful chemicals to face a fine.

Many companies are phasing out certain kinds of PFAS, but many remain in use.

You can find more information on PFAS sites the state is paying attention to on Michigan’s official PFAS Response website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing

Latest News

Advocacy groups meet with Michigan lawmakers to push for LGBTQ+ protections
Michigan advocacy groups call for support of LGBTQ+ community
Michigan advocacy groups call for support of LGBTQ+ community
Michiganders demand action on cancer-causing PFAS chemicals
Billy Joe Miel
Michigan State Police search for wanted fugitve on state’s west side