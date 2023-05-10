Michigan schools, community-based organizations receive over $95,000 in grants

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 97 high schools and community-based organizations across Michigan received over $95,438 in grants from Michigan College Access Network (MCAN).

Schools and organizations used the grants to support a wide variety of efforts, including FAFSA completion events, career and college exposure trips, incentives for completing college-going steps, and decorations or refreshments for College Decision Day.

The following schools in the Capital Region received part of the grant:

  • Bath High School
  • Coleman Jr./Sr. High School
  • Dansville High School
  • Northwest High School (Jackson)
  • Perry High School

Schools and organizations participating in MCAN’s College Bound Michigan program were given the opportunity to apply for up to $1,000 in grant funding.

“College Bound Michigan is helping students across the state find the resources and financial support to attend and complete college, putting them on track for rewarding careers,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, MCAN executive director. “We’re proud to partner with schools and fund these valuable activities, because we know higher education is transformative for both individuals and their larger communities. As we work together to reach Sixty by 30 and build a workforce that’s ready for the modern economy, we must ensure that all students — especially low-income students, first- generation college-going students and students of color — have access to postsecondary degrees and certificates that will prepare them for the job market.”

MCAN is accepting registrations for high schools and community-based organizations to participate in College Bound Michigan for the 2023-34 school year.

