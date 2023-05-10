Leoni Township celebrates start of $11M rebuild for wastewater facility
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A wastewater facility is being renovated in Jackson County.
The Leoni Township facility provides water service to 13 communities within the township. It’s using $11 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to improve its water infrastructure.
The money will be spent to upgrade technology and replace filtering equipment.
The wastewater plant was originally commissioned in 2010.
Read next:
- St. Johns baby comes home after spending 511 days hospitalized
- URGENT: Special Olympics in dire need of volunteers for Thursday Lansing event
- Of Heumann Interest: MSU Baseball plays with purpose in Miracle League kickoff
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.