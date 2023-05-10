Leoni Township celebrates start of $11M rebuild for wastewater facility

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A wastewater facility is being renovated in Jackson County.

The Leoni Township facility provides water service to 13 communities within the township. It’s using $11 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to improve its water infrastructure.

The money will be spent to upgrade technology and replace filtering equipment.

The wastewater plant was originally commissioned in 2010.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.