Jackson man arrested on gun charges after woman injured from stray bullet

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson resident was arrested on gun and assault charges after a woman was injured from a stray bullet.

On April 14, just before 8:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Dearing Road and Michigan Avenue after a woman was shot in a car near the intersection.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was grazed by a stray bullet in the face from a passing motorist. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Previous story: Woman ‘caught in crossfire’ of Sandstone Township shooting

Witnesses said three vehicles were chasing each other, and people in at least one car were shooting at the other cars.

Police identified one person of interest, a 22-year-old Jackson resident, after getting video footage of the incident in the surrounding area.

They found that the person of interest had a felony warrant out of the City of Jackson for an assault offense.

Police searched the subject’s home in the 500 block of West Trail on May 9 after obtaining a search warrant.

Two additional subjects were arrested—one for a parole violation and the other for a Federal Probation Violation.

Two handguns were found along with suspected Heroin. Police said one of the handguns was previously reported stolen to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

The 22-year-old man was lodged on the Felonious Assault warrant along with new charges for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

